12-year-old, Jagger, is a friend of the WARM family and he has been working on a fundraiser for Food Lifeline this summer leading up to his bar mitzvah in September. It’s called Jagger’s Run for Food Lifeline.

Jagger has come to a realization that many adults still struggle with; he found himself asking his Mom what they were having for dinner or complaining about the dinner choices and thought to himself that there are lots of people out there who don’t have any food and that shouldn’t happen.

If you can contribute to Jagger’s efforts; check out his crowdrise page here- Jagger’s Run for Food Lifeline.