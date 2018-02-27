It’s the MOST Dramatic Ever!

We are less than 1 week away from what’s being billed as the “Most dramatic Bachelor finale ever!” How many times have we heard that, right!?!? Well, we are guaranteeing it will be the Most Dramatic Ever by showing you Chris Harrison, Arie, Becca and Lauren B on 11,000 square feet of HDTV at Safeco Field! Now THAT’s some drama! If you want to get on Ashley’s VIP Guest List, text, call or email the morning show and tell us why we should pick you!

Email: mornings@warm1069.com

Text: 37667

Call: 800-622-1069

About Ashley

Warm's morning show co-host Ashley was born and raised in the Seattle area, leaving only briefly to attend the University of Southern California. Upon her return to the PNW, she began her career in radio as a part-time promotions assistant at Sports Radio 950 KJR. She quickly moved into an on-air role as a traffic reporter and has continued to build an on-air presence as a contributor to the Ian Furness Show and Dave "Softy"Mahler show.
