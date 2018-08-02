girl turn into dragon
Dragon

It’s terrifying, but we can’t look away!

Amber Luke is a 23-year-old who recently spent $10,000 to make herself look like… A DRAGON! Yes. A. Dragon.

Amber considered herself to be a “Plain Jane,” so she shelled out ten grand for 58 tattoos, including on her EYEBALLS! I can’t even… Amber also got her tongue split (super creepy) and had her ears reshaped (surprisingly, the least creepy thing she’s done), along with several other body modifications.

Oh, PS, she’s not the most Dragon-y person out there; that award goes to EVA!

Soooo… here she is:

About Allan & Ashley in the Morning

We are Allan & Ashley! We’re fun, a bit newsy, local, witty and a tad punchy. We are a Seattle-based, interactive morning show, dialed into our hometown. Join us to see what’s trending, test your knowledge and start your morning with a smile! Monday-Saturday, 5-9am on WARM 106.9!
Copyright ©2016 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.