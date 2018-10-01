Hallowen Fun In Seattle for Kids and Adults
Credit: jamiecroft | BigStockPhoto.com

It’s OCTOBER! Here’s a Complete List of Halloween Fun for Little Kids (and scary ones for big kids too!) [lists]

It’s that time of year again!  It’s fall AND it’s OCTOBER which means all that HALLOWEEN fun!  From the Haunted Houses and more check out the list below.

Complete Haunted ‘FUNTOBER’ list (HERE)

Most of the above link are waaayyyyy to scary for the little ones, so perhaps check out these ones (and some of these are Facebook Event posts, so be sure to be logged in):

 

And if you’re looking for a pumpin patch or farm with the hayrides, corn mazes and LOTS of family fun:

EAST OF SEATTLE

Baxter Barn

Fall City Farms

Fox Hollow Farm

Jubilee Biodynamic Farm

NORTH OF SEATTLE

Bailey Farm

BelleWood Acres

Biringer’s Black Crow Pumpkins and Maze

Carleton Farms

Craven Farm

Fairbank Farm

The Farm at Swan’s Trail

Foster’s Produce and Corn Maze

Stocker Farms

Thomas Family Farm

SOUTH OF SEATTLE

Carpinito Brothers

Lattin’s Country Cider Mill and Farm

Maris Farms

Mosby Farms

Picha Farms

Rutledge Corn Maze

Schilter Farms

Spooner Farms

Thomasson Family Farm

