It’s OCTOBER! Here’s a Complete List of Halloween Fun for Little Kids (and scary ones for big kids too!) [lists]

It’s that time of year again! It’s fall AND it’s OCTOBER which means all that HALLOWEEN fun! From the Haunted Houses and more check out the list below.
Complete Haunted ‘FUNTOBER’ list (HERE)
Most of the above link are waaayyyyy to scary for the little ones, so perhaps check out these ones (and some of these are Facebook Event posts, so be sure to be logged in):
- Zoo Boo at Point Defiance Zoo
- Hoot’n’Howl at Northwest Trek Wildlife Park
- Halloween Story Telling Train
- Bellevue Halloween Spooktacular
- Seattle Aquarium Halloween
- Northwest Arts Center Pumpkin Pals
- Kelsey Creek Farm: Pigs and Pumpkins
- Laurelhurst Annual Monster Bash
- Springfree Trampoline Halloween Party
And if you’re looking for a pumpin patch or farm with the hayrides, corn mazes and LOTS of family fun:
EAST OF SEATTLE
NORTH OF SEATTLE
Biringer’s Black Crow Pumpkins and Maze
Foster’s Produce and Corn Maze
SOUTH OF SEATTLE
Lattin’s Country Cider Mill and Farm