With November lurking, we are inching closer and closer to the Holiday Season and Christmas music!

With the Holiday season comes shopping and the constant fight to find the hottest toy or gadget your loved ones have requested. Luckily we have the hottest gifts this season and we are giving them away! You can thank us in advance!

All you have to do is Sing along and finish the Christmas song; which is, apparently, easier said than done!

Enjoy!