It’s Northwest Wild Blackberry Season [recipes]

It’s that time, wild blackberry season! Northwest blackberries are the best and grow wild everywhere. I love taking the dogs on walks and passing a wild blackberry bush. And yes, I will stop and pick. This year, and perhaps this awesome blast of heat and sunshine they seem to be bigger and loaded with juicy goodness. So, roll up the shirt sleeves and grab a bucket as it’s time to pick, bake and eat!

Difference between Jam and Jelly? In jelly, the fruit comes in the form of fruit juice. In jam, the fruit comes in the form of fruit pulp or crushed fruit (and is less stiff than jelly as a result).



In short, jam is the easier to make as includes the seeds. (and fruit pulp)

And a favorite, blackberry cobbler…

Other berries to be on the lookout for are:

Boysenberries: This large, reddish-purple blackberry was developed in the 1920s by a farmer named Boysen. Later abandoned by Boysen, the berry was rescued from oblivion by another farmer named Knott, who ultimately founded Knott’s Berry Farm and made the “Boysen” berry famous.

Loganberries: These large, dark red, and very tart blackberry hybrids were created by a man named Logan in the late 19th century. The berry is actually a cross between two types of blackberry and a red raspberry. Loganberries are grown mainly for juice, pies, and wine.

Marionberries: These are a large, flavorful, round blackberry hybrid.