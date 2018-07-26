Northwest Blackberry Season, Blackberry Recipes
Credit: ch_ch | BigStockPhoto.com

It’s Northwest Wild Blackberry Season [recipes]

It’s that time, wild blackberry season!  Northwest blackberries are the best and grow wild everywhere.  I love taking the dogs on walks and passing a wild blackberry bush.  And yes, I will stop and pick.  This year, and perhaps this awesome blast of heat and sunshine they seem to be bigger and loaded with juicy goodness.  So, roll up the shirt sleeves and grab a bucket as it’s time to pick, bake and eat!

41 AWESOME Blackberry Recipes with photos (HERE)

Blackberry Jam Recipe (HERE)

Difference between Jam and Jelly?  In jelly, the fruit comes in the form of fruit juice. In jam, the fruit comes in the form of fruit pulp or crushed fruit (and is less stiff than jelly as a result).

In short, jam is the easier to make as includes the seeds. (and fruit pulp)

And a favorite, blackberry cobbler…

Other berries to be on the lookout for are:

Boysenberries: This large, reddish-purple blackberry was developed in the 1920s by a farmer named Boysen. Later abandoned by Boysen, the berry was rescued from oblivion by another farmer named Knott, who ultimately founded Knott’s Berry Farm and made the “Boysen” berry famous.

Loganberries: These large, dark red, and very tart blackberry hybrids were created by a man named Logan in the late 19th century. The berry is actually a cross between two types of blackberry and a red raspberry. Loganberries are grown mainly for juice, pies, and wine.

Marionberries: These are a large, flavorful, round blackberry hybrid.

Your workday host is a longtime Seattle Radio Midday Air-Personality. Shellie grew up in Burien and now lives in West Seattle. She’s the on-court Entertainment Emcee for our 2X WNBA Championship Team SEATTLE STORM. Shellie is also committed to Children’s Hospital with weekly participation in their CHILD LIFE Program, dedicating over a 100 hours of volunteer time annually. People ask all the time, “What’s your favorite part of the job?”, and my response is YOU! Sure I get to meet all kinds of famous people, but it’s engaging with the people and their Northwest families that makes me happy”
