It’s National Cheeseburger Day…Check Out The Deals Happening Today!

IHOP: Buy an Ultimate Steakburger and get a free side of buttermilk pancakes or limited-time pumpkin spice pancakes. The deal is good from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Johnny Rockets: Buy one, get one half off for all cheeseburgers on the menu. A bonus: Buy one, get one half off for all milkshakes on the menu.

McDonald’s: Order anything on the mobile app, and you get a free cheeseburger on Tuesday.

Red Robin: Get a gourmet cheeseburger with bottomless steak fries for $5 all day. Valid for dine-in only and you must purchase a beverage.

Ruby Tuesday: If you are a member of the So Connected Club, you can get a free burger with the purchase of an entree on Tuesday and Wednesday. You can join by clicking here.

Tony Roma’s: Get $2 off any burger if you are a member of the chain’s email club. Sign up here: www.tonyromas.com.

Wendy’s: Through the end of the month, you can get a free Dave’s single with your purchase when you download and use the Wendy’s app.