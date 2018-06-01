It’s Carmageddon 2.0!!

Save yourselves! This weekend’s traffic could be beyond brutal!

#ReviveI5 is in full effect and that means massive delays and a FULL closure of NB 5! Our best advice is to stay home or leave now, buuuuut, if you happen to be heading to watch the Mariners host Tampa Bay (tickets still available!) or checking out the Upstream Music Festival, here’s everything you need to know about trying to get into Seattle this weekend!

Northbound I-5 will be CLOSED between the West Seattle Bridge and Olive Way.

At least one lane will remain open between the West Seattle Bridge and the I-90 eastbound ramp and collector/distributor (acts as a bypass to the closure and leads traffic back onto northbound I-5).

NB 5 will be reduced to 2 lanes at the Duwamish Curve

All NB 5 on ramps will be closed between Southcenter & Corson

SB 5 will be reduced to 2 lanes at the Ship Canal Sat 2am-noon, Sun 2am-11am

The Express Lanes will attempt to provide some relief:

I-5 Express Lanes will be open in the southbound direction from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.

I-5 Express Lanes will be open in the northbound direction from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday (with no access from mainline I-5).

If this sounds confusing…. well, it kinda is! Luckily our friends at WSDOT have put together this handy map to show you just what we are dealing with! (Click to enlarge)