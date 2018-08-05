It’s blackberry picking season! Need a great recipe?

Tis the season to pick blackberries! Even though they are often considered ‘invasive’ by many, they are a huge favorite for kids (and grown up kids!) who each summer scour the area to find the best blackberry bushes. So how your fridge or freezer is packed with these juicy nuggets. So now what? Click here for some great blackberry recipe ideas!
About Dianna Rose
Dianna has been with Warm 106,9 hosting on Sundays since March 2012. She's been on the air in Seattle since 1999, when she moved up from LA to become Music Director/on-air at Smooth Jazz KWJZ. She's also a voice-over artist, passionate about using music for improved well-being, huge animal lover (and vegan), travel enthusiast, and devoted mother to her son Nathaniel.