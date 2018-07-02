Barry Manilow Rite Aid California
Barry Manilow

It’s a wild night down at the Rite-Aid!

Fanilows unite! Rite-Aid stores in California are trying to deter people from loitering outside their stores by blasting Barry Manilow music.  Customers were deterred from entering several stores due to aggressive panhandlers, so Rite-Aid took action.

Reactions to the blitz of Barry have been mixed…

“I thought some older man had died and left a ‘Barry’s Most Depressing Hits CD’ on repeat,” neighbor Lisa Master told the Wall Street Journal. “I felt trapped in an episode of ‘The Twilight Zone.’

“It’s one of those beautiful moments,” comedian Debra DiGiovanni told the Journal about the time she sang along to “I Write the Songs” as she walked into a store. “I know all the words. When I was in my 20s we might have made fun of him, and now I’m in my 40s and he’s nostalgic. It reminds me of mom and dad in a lovely way.”

“It’s not very kind that people don’t want to stand around and listen to his music,” a publicist for Manilow told the Journal. “It’s odd. He wouldn’t comment on something like this. I don’t think he knows about it.”

 

