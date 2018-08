If you can dodge a wrench, you can dodge a ball! The Dodgeball World Cup is a real thing and apparently it happened over the weekend at Madison Square Garden in New York. The trophies went to the Austrian men’s team and the England women’s and mixed teams!

You can check out some of the REAL photos from the REAL event! See, further proof it was REAL!

You can also check out some actual (i.e. not real) footage from the Championship game!