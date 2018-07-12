It pays to be Kylie Jenner!

20 year-old Kylie Jenner is gracing the cover of Forbes Magazine this month because Kylie is on pace to become the youngest Billionaire by age 21! Even Mark Zuckerberg didn’t reach billionaire status until he was 23 (not that we’re scoffing at that; we’re still trying to become thousand-aires and we’re 30-ish… well, you know what, age is just a number).

We did some research (one google search) and discovered that Kylie’s $900 million fortune makes her wealthier than everyone in her family combined!!

Here’s the breakdown:

Kim Kardashian- $350 million (Kanye West $160 million)

Caitlyn Jenner- $100 million

Kris Jenner (Kardashian? KarJen?)- $60 million

Khloe Kardashian- $40 million

Kourtney Kardashian- $35 million

Kendall Jenner- $18 million

Rob Kardashian- $10 million

TOTAL- $773 million!!

** we can add in Khloe’s BF, Tristan Thompson ($20 million) and Kourtney’s ex-bf, Scott Disick ($16 million) and she’s still crushing the entire family’s wealth!