thief steals right shoes
Row of leather mens shoes. Mens shoes, boot sell in store, boutique, shopping mall. Mens shoes concept. Mens fashion, style, quality, leather, leatherette. Shelf with brown mens shoes.

It only works if you ave two right feet…

Thief breaks into show store, steals only right shoes. .. You Can’t Make This Stuff Up!

It’s not clear if the thief meant to take only right-footed sneakers or was too much in a hurry to notice. But Rob Wickham, a proprietor of Clean Soles in Roaoke, Va., said he lost 13 right-footed shoes for what seems to be no reason at all since they’re not much good “unless you have two right feet.”

The thief did manage to take a few things that could be used, including one whole pair of sneakers and a few shirts and hoodies.

But Wickham is still dumbfounded by why somebody would bother breaking into a store to take several right-foot sneakers off the display shelf.

“What was the point of grabbing one shoe off the shelf? They’re pretty much risking their freedom for nothing!” Said Wickham.

Police are still looking for the suspect, who was caught on video during the heist, but had his or her face covered.

This isn’t the first time Clean Soles got right-foot sneakers stolen either!

In July, two burglars broke in and conducted a similar operation — making out with the display items.

About Allan & Ashley in the Morning

We are Allan & Ashley! We’re fun, a bit newsy, local, witty and a tad punchy. We are a Seattle-based, interactive morning show, dialed into our hometown. Join us to see what’s trending, test your knowledge and start your morning with a smile! Monday-Saturday, 5-9am on WARM 106.9!
Copyright ©2016 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.