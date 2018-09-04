It only works if you ave two right feet…

Thief breaks into show store, steals only right shoes. .. You Can’t Make This Stuff Up!

It’s not clear if the thief meant to take only right-footed sneakers or was too much in a hurry to notice. But Rob Wickham, a proprietor of Clean Soles in Roaoke, Va., said he lost 13 right-footed shoes for what seems to be no reason at all since they’re not much good “unless you have two right feet.”

The thief did manage to take a few things that could be used, including one whole pair of sneakers and a few shirts and hoodies.

But Wickham is still dumbfounded by why somebody would bother breaking into a store to take several right-foot sneakers off the display shelf.

“What was the point of grabbing one shoe off the shelf? They’re pretty much risking their freedom for nothing!” Said Wickham.

Police are still looking for the suspect, who was caught on video during the heist, but had his or her face covered.

This isn’t the first time Clean Soles got right-foot sneakers stolen either!

In July, two burglars broke in and conducted a similar operation — making out with the display items.