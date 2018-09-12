Is your relationship doomed from the start?

If it’s early on in your relationship and the same fights keep coming up, you might be dealing with them forever! So, what are you fighting about?

If you and your partner already disagree about who can be friends with whom, you likely have landed on a sticking point that will exist for the remainder of your relationship. One common argument couples may continue to have is whether or not their partner is allowed to hang out with people of the opposite sex, people who they might be attracted to, or people they’ve previously dated.

“This is often a value-based argument and one that can be rooted in jealousy, it can also be rooted in upbringing or values and religion,” Leikam says. Even if you and your partner can find an equilibrium that balances respect and the potential for jealousy, it’s likely that the argument will creep back up. If it seems like your partner is trying to set rules for you, however, it could be a dangerous form of control or a potential sign of emotional abuse. It is then worth examining whether or not these behaviors are healthy for you with the help of a loved one or a therapist.