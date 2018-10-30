Is Seattle really the worst?

Hang on singles, things could get rough! Seattle has been named “America’s Worst City to find love,” by the Great Love Debate. Although, if you have ever been single in Seattle, this shouldn’t come as a shock to you!

Seattle singles earned low marks for lack of communication, confidence and optimism.

Hold on, it gets worse… according to The Great Love Debate, “Of all the places where the disconnect grew wider this year, Seattle’s grew the widest; leaving a gloomy puddle of aggravated women, socially-awkward men, and rain water.”

So, what do our listeners think about it?