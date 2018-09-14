Is it worth it? Let me work it!

We all have our karaoke go-tos. That song that get the crowd going, or the one where we wow the crowd with our spot on performance. Well, that’s what Mary Halsey was going for when she flawlessly performed Missy Elliott’s “Work It,” and the video went viral. In fact, Missy herself even praised Mary’s performance and then took it one step further!

I just found out I have a FUNKY WHITE SISTER😳😩😂🤣 forreal doe😂🤣& she brought her home girl with her from da hood that keep tip toeing in the background with a plate of food🤣 yo I’m done!😂 but she straight killed “Work It” sound effects & all🙌🏾 I love it🔥🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/Rg9TTHAqu2 — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) August 8, 2018

And THEN, THIS HAPPENED!