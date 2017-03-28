Is Adele done!?!?!?

As Adele wraps up her touring in Australia, she says she may be done touring….. for good! Say it isn’t so! The British superstar has amassed a fortune through world tours and record breaking album sales, but she says, she’d rather “be at home eating Chinese food!” We can’t say we blame her, Chinese food on the couch is a little bit of heaven…. Of course, Adele fans worldwide are hoping this isn’t true, but don’t freak out just yet. While she may not be coming to your hometown anytime soon, the rumors are still circulating that she might be headed to Vegas, so you could still be lucky enough to catch her in person! Fingers crossed!

Chris Kattan was sent packing after Dancing with the Stars held their first eliminations last night. Joining Kattan in the bottom two was Charo and her partner Keo, but they managed to stay safe for one more week.

Maks sat out of this week’s dances after injuring his calf muscle on Friday. Luckily, his partner, Heather Morris is awesome and troupe dancer, Alan Bersten stepped in to nail the jive! There’s no word on when Maks will return, but it seems that Heather might be ok until his return!

Happy Birthday to Lady Gaga! She’s 31 today!!

Jon Gosseling is apparently taking his talents to Atlantic City to join the Untamed Male Revue this Saturday and it’s not an April Fool’s joke… although we kinda wish it were!