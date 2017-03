Irish Soda Bread…It’s All In How You Make It! [recipes]

Some say this originally was a staple on the table in Scotland, but over the years has become an Irish favorite. That said, here are some delish ways to try your hand at it OR where to find it in the NW.

Irish Soda Bread (recipe)

Several other Soda Bread variations to choose from (HERE)

Where to find the BEST Irish Bread in Seattle (HERE)