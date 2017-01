Yup, it’s a burrito and a burger combined WITH fries…and my arteries are hardening as I’m typing.

The Burgrito has all the makings of a great burger — juicy beef patties, American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and onions — all wrapped in a flour tortilla to qualify it as part-burrito.

As an added bonus, the Burgrito, currently on the menu for $9.99, is also stuffed with French fries and dressed with chipotle sauce. OH…and there’s a vegetarian option too!

Full story HERE