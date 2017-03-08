International Women’s Day Today. 6 Ways To Honor Today.

Sure, we’re halfway through the day but here are some ways to honor women not just today…but EVERY day!

WEAR RED  Wear red today to let everyone know you support equality for all.

CHOOSE MOVIES WITH POSITIVE FEMALE ROLE MODELS  Be mindful of the roles that women play in the media and choose empowering roles for the kids in your lives.  Start conversations with your kids when you witness roles where a woman is reflected negatively.

FREQUENT BUSINESSES IN YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD THAT ARE RUN BY WOMEN  Get familiar with the restaurants and stores in your local scene and patron those business women trying to make a difference.

SUPPORT A SENIOR WOMAN  Check in on an elderly woman in your neighborhood and see if she needs anything.  Visit her once in a while, ask questions about her past and listen to her stories. This small act of kindness can offer so much for an elderly person in their later years.

MAKE A CHECK LIST OF ALL THE CHORES IN YOUR HOUSE AND MAKE SURE ALL GENDERS ARE PARTICIPATING  Sometimes it’s easy to fall back into familiar roles at home, switch it up and have the boys do the laundry, the girls help change the oil in the car, and eveyone learns to cook.

CALL YOUR MOTHER MORE OFTEN! LOL She loves to hear from you ~

These are just a few small ways we can support women every day.  Happy International Women’s Day

 

AboutAJ

Your afternoon host AJ has been in Seattle for over 4 years and SO much has happened in his life since moving here. He and his wife of 6 years Nicole, had first baby (a boy) and they bought their first home here. When AJ isn't on the air or hosting an event for one of the organizations that he works with including Making Strides Against Breast Cancer, March For Babies, Susan G Komen and Washington Trails Association, he is more than likely climbing a mountain! "I love everything this place has to offer, from world class entertainment, to the incredible food to all of its natural beauty with so many amazing mountains and trails at our doorstep!" I LOVE the Pacific Northwest and am proud to call it home and do what I love to do with an incredible group of people.
