International Women’s Day Today. 6 Ways To Honor Today.

Sure, we’re halfway through the day but here are some ways to honor women not just today…but EVERY day!

WEAR RED Wear red today to let everyone know you support equality for all.

CHOOSE MOVIES WITH POSITIVE FEMALE ROLE MODELS Be mindful of the roles that women play in the media and choose empowering roles for the kids in your lives. Start conversations with your kids when you witness roles where a woman is reflected negatively.

FREQUENT BUSINESSES IN YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD THAT ARE RUN BY WOMEN Get familiar with the restaurants and stores in your local scene and patron those business women trying to make a difference.

SUPPORT A SENIOR WOMAN Check in on an elderly woman in your neighborhood and see if she needs anything. Visit her once in a while, ask questions about her past and listen to her stories. This small act of kindness can offer so much for an elderly person in their later years.

MAKE A CHECK LIST OF ALL THE CHORES IN YOUR HOUSE AND MAKE SURE ALL GENDERS ARE PARTICIPATING Sometimes it’s easy to fall back into familiar roles at home, switch it up and have the boys do the laundry, the girls help change the oil in the car, and eveyone learns to cook.

CALL YOUR MOTHER MORE OFTEN! LOL She loves to hear from you ~

These are just a few small ways we can support women every day. Happy International Women’s Day