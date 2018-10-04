Instagram Pic Has A&A Asking, “Who Should Change Diapers?”

We asked our listeners, “What are the rules?…. Who should change your kid’s diapers?” One guys response will surprise you! Take a listen….
About Allan & Ashley in the Morning
We are Allan & Ashley! We’re fun, a bit newsy, local, witty and a tad punchy. We are a Seattle-based, interactive morning show, dialed into our hometown. Join us to see what’s trending, test your knowledge and start your morning with a smile! Monday-Saturday, 5-9am on WARM 106.9!
Related Articles
Are You Smarter Than Ashley?
October 3, 2018
What’s Trending – What The Fortune Cookie!?
October 3, 2018