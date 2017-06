INSPIRING! At 94 Years YOUNG….The “Oldest” Woman To Complete A Half Marathon!

Harriette Thompson from San Diego is STILL going strong!

94-year-old Harriette Thompson became the oldest woman to complete a half marathon with her finish at the Rock N’ Roll San Diego Half Marathon on Sunday morning.

Thompson is a two-time cancer survivor and took up running when she was 76 years old. She raised $15,000 for the Leukemia Lymphoma Society.

