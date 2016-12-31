Credit: sidarta | BigStockPhoto.com

In 2017 I resolve to . . . .

Which New Year’s resolutions do people, uh . . . resolve the most? Here are the stats on the things people are most determined to achieve in 2017.     

There’s a website called statisticbrain.com which of course sounds super exciting because  . . .  statistics. But anyhoo, using all kinds of scientific research, they compiled a list of the top 10 New Year’s resolutions. I’m pretty sure the results won’t come as a big surprise:

1
 Lose Weight
2
 Getting Organized
3
 Spend Less, Save More
4
 Enjoy Life to the Fullest
5
 Staying Fit and Healthy
6
 Learn Something Exciting
7
 Quit Smoking
8
 Help Others in Their Dreams
9
 Fall in Love
10
 Spend More Time with Family

They also put together lots of stats on people’s success rates, how long they stick to their resolutions, and all kinds of other tidbits. (FYI It doesn’t look great if you think you’re going to keep that promise to yourself . . . but hey, maybe you’re different.)

Good luck with all of that, may all your resolutions become permanent, and Happy New Year!

AboutJohn Fisher

John is a Midwest native who started his Northwest radio career in 1992 after moving to Seattle from Chicago. He’s an avid cyclist, traveler, foodie, and dog lover (Zoe and Gizmo, both shelter dogs.) He’s worked with various animal organizations including PAWS, Seattle Humane Society and Seattle Animal Shelter. John got a late start on fatherhood – he and his wife have a 3-year-old son named Dawson who likes to talk back to the radio when he hears his father on the air, just like he does in person.
