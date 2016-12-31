In 2017 I resolve to . . . .

Which New Year’s resolutions do people, uh . . . resolve the most? Here are the stats on the things people are most determined to achieve in 2017.

There’s a website called statisticbrain.com which of course sounds super exciting because . . . statistics. But anyhoo, using all kinds of scientific research, they compiled a list of the top 10 New Year’s resolutions. I’m pretty sure the results won’t come as a big surprise:

1 Lose Weight 2 Getting Organized 3 Spend Less, Save More 4 Enjoy Life to the Fullest 5 Staying Fit and Healthy 6 Learn Something Exciting 7 Quit Smoking 8 Help Others in Their Dreams 9 Fall in Love 10 Spend More Time with Family

They also put together lots of stats on people’s success rates, how long they stick to their resolutions, and all kinds of other tidbits. (FYI It doesn’t look great if you think you’re going to keep that promise to yourself . . . but hey, maybe you’re different.)

Good luck with all of that, may all your resolutions become permanent, and Happy New Year!