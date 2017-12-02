I’LL DO IT MYSELF

A drunk South Carolina man found himself cooking himself a meal at a Waffle House as employees napped.

When no one waited on him, he decided to take matters into his own hands and make himself a Texas bacon cheesesteak melt.

He even cleaned up after he was done.

His Facebook post has more than 1,000 shares.

He went back the next day to “pay” for his meal.

A Waffle House district manager asked Alex Bowen to become a Waffle House secret shopper and even thanked him for pointing out a flaw in their business.

Story: HERE

Video: HERE