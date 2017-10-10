IKEA Launches A New Furniture Collection…For Pets!

These animals have better lives than some people! Already found a couple of things for OUR fur baby! 😉

IKEA is well known for stocking everything you could possibly need to make a house a home (plus plenty of things that you don’t need, yet somehow still end up buying). One thing they’ve always lacked however is a collection of furniture specifically designed for pets, but…that’s all changed now. They have everything from dog beds and couch covers to cat tunnels and scratching posts.

