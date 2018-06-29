Backstreet Boys Jimmy Fallon The Roots Classroom Instruments I Want It That Way
Backstreet Boys

I Want it That Way!

There are few things more entertaining than Jimmy Fallon and The Roots performing hits on classroom instruments and this week they were joined by the Backstreet Boys with a classic!

About Allan & Ashley in the Morning

We are Allan & Ashley! We’re fun, a bit newsy, local, witty and a tad punchy. We are a Seattle-based, interactive morning show, dialed into our hometown. Join us to see what’s trending, test your knowledge and start your morning with a smile! Monday-Saturday, 5-9am on WARM 106.9!
