I HATE IT WHEN THIS HAPPENS

You live on a city street and it is hard enough for you to find parking. Then you discover someone is using your driveway as their own personal parking lot. What would you do? This is what a Birmingham woman did.
AboutLaurie Hardie
Laurie is a rare Seattle-born Native. She has raised her children, but as a working mom knows how important it is to look and feel your best. She currently volunteers with Queen It’s a New Day, a non-profit organization in Everett, giving women a hand up to feel great inside and out. As a published author and life coach, Laurie is WARM’s Afternoon Traffic host with the philosophy of…” traffic is a lot like life, sometimes you have a speed –limit drive and sometimes you hit a slow-down or detour, but with the right guidance and information, we can all get through it together”.
Related Articles
A COUPLE OF UNFORTUNATE EVENTS
January 26, 2017
WHO’S FAULT IS IT?
January 25, 2017
EVERY CAR NEEDS ONE OF THESE
January 24, 2017