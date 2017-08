Hurricane Harvey is wreaking havoc across Texas as I write this. It became a category 4 hurricane and devastation is eminent.

There is a lot we can do here in the Seattle area. Click here to donate to the Red Cross and learn more about donating blood. For more information on Hurricane Harvey, connect to CNN here. We will look to post more information here when we learn more so keep checking back. Thinking good thoughts and sending positive vibes to our friends to the south.