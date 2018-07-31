How To Write A Blog (That Gets Clicks)

Apparently “Titles” are important for search engines.

300 words is the “Sweet Spot.”

Having a platform (Like Warm 106.9) helps.

BUZZ words = Good (Or LIT?)

Just do it. Keep doing it. Find someone to give you feedback. (My person is Cliff. He’s nerdy in all the best ways AND has a podcast.)

Real talk, I don’t blog a lot. Mostly, because I’m a crazy perfectionist and I want to spend hours revising and reworking. FB Live however? That’s cake. It’s like the THEATRE to the PLAY SCRIPT. It’s alive. It’s supposed to have endearing flaws and quirks. It’s REAL. It’s abbreviated life expectancy is tragically exquisite.

Oh yeah, I’m romantic about things.

ALL THE THINGS.

Don’t even ask me about my car, Sylvia: The poet Laureate of ragtops.

Can you believe it’s only been 133 words?

I’m reminded of a Mahatma Gandi quote: “Speak only if it improves upon the silence.”

Shouldn’t that go for blogging too? “Write only if it improves upon the landscape.”

The experts say, “No.” But…I guess we live in a Kardashian world where people get engaged on reality shows and, at best, tweens are snap-chatting what they didn’t eat.

Listen, I’m not complaining. I get to play music and hang out with Rescue Dogs & Cats for a living. I’m grateful, blessed, ALL OF THE ABOVE.

Warm 106.9 is the greatest. I’m not the only one who thinks so…We’ve been nominated for a Marconi award. (BIG deal.) I’m proud of what we do. And if my boss needs me to jump on this bandwagon, by god, I’m in. The floor is lava.

Man…That was a great mic-drop “out.” But, 28 more words needed to fill the quota…

If my dog Lilly wrote a haiku:

Woof Woof Woof Woof Woof

Woof Woof Woof Woof Woof Woof Woof

Woof Woof Woof Woof Woof