Disclaimer: I’m no doctor, nor am I a professional at skin care but for as much protection as we apply when the sun is this blazing hot in Seattle…it can happen. The sunburn.

So for immediate care, the SKIN CANCER FOUNDATION suggests these 5 ways to treat (HERE)

Repeat sunburns remember, put you at risk for skin cancer.

And of course, if you see blistering. Consult a doctor.