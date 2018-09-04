How To Score FREE McDonalds’ Fries EVERY DAY In September.

If you like Mickey D’s fries, here’s how to score some free ones all month long!

McDonald’s is offering yet another free fries deal where anyone can score an order of free medium fries every day through September 30, 2018 at participating locations.

In order to take advantage of the offer, simply make a minimum $1 purchase with Apple Pay using Mobile Order & Pay via the brand’s app and add the deal to your bag when placing your order. The promotion is limited to one free medium fries per day, per account through the end of September.

Check out the McDonalds locator map HERE.