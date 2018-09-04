Credit: Gilmanshin | BigStockPhoto.com

How To Score FREE McDonalds’ Fries EVERY DAY In September.

If you like Mickey D’s fries, here’s how to score some free ones all month long!

McDonald’s is offering yet another free fries deal where anyone can score an order of free medium fries every day through September 30, 2018 at participating locations.

In order to take advantage of the offer, simply make a minimum $1 purchase with Apple Pay using Mobile Order & Pay via the brand’s app and add the deal to your bag when placing your order. The promotion is limited to one free medium fries per day, per account through the end of September.

 

Check out the McDonalds locator map HERE.

 

About AJ

Your afternoon host AJ has been in Seattle for over 5 years and SO much has happened in his life since moving here. He and his wife of 7 years Nicole, had their first baby (Max...he is now 2) and they bought their first home here. When AJ isn't on the air, at a sporting event supporting one of our local teams (ESPECIALLY the Sounders and Seahawks) or hosting an event for one of the organizations that he works with including Making Strides Against Breast Cancer, March For Babies, Susan G Komen and Washington Trails Association, he is more than likely climbing a mountain! "I love everything this place has to offer, from world-class entertainment, to the incredible food to all of its natural beauty with so many amazing mountains and trails at our doorstep! I LOVE the Pacific Northwest and am proud to call it home and do what I love to do with an incredible group of people."
Copyright ©2016 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.