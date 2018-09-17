Indianapolis - Circa September 2016: Starbucks Retail Coffee Store. Starbucks is Serving Pumpkin Spice Lattes VI

How Much Exercise Is Needed To Burn Off A PSL.

Still want that pumpkin spice latte? (Maybe just hold the whipped cream?)

I mean it can’t be THAT bad can it?  After all pumpkins are a fruit so they must be healthy-ish, right?

Consumer Affairs decided to find out exactly how much exercise it would take to burn off a Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte and here’s what they came up with:

First of all the results depend on how you take your latte. But if you opt for the standard Venti Pumpkin Spice Latte with whole milk and whipped cream, you’re looking at 510 calories, 21 grams of fat and 66 carbs.

To burn all of that off, you’ll have to:

• Do 54 minutes of burpees.

• Jog for 4.5 miles

• Walk 102 flights of stairs or 1224 individual stairs

