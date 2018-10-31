How Many Rubber Bands Does it Take to Explode a Pumpkin?

Some team members went out to Ace Hardware in Goodlettsville Texas to experiment.
In total, it took 220 rubber bands of various sizes to explode the pumpkin.
EXPLODING PUMPKIN: How many rubber bands will it take for this pumpkin to explode? Comment your guesses below and join the fun!
EXPLODING PUMPKIN: How many rubber bands will it take for this pumpkin to explode? Comment your guesses below and join the fun!https://bit.ly/2yKVvko
Posted by WZTV FOX 17 News, Nashville on Wednesday, October 17, 2018
Full Story: HERE