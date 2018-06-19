Credit: MicroOne | BigStockPhoto.com

How Do You Know If You Have Heat Stroke? [signs]

This is the time to hydrate, ALWAYS.  Carry that water bottle with you where ever you go.  While I’m not a doctor, here are some signs to keep in mind.  And by ALL MEANS, if you think you have heat stroke (sun stroke).  Call 9-1-1.

Signs of Heat Stroke

  • Throbbing headache.
  • Dizziness and light-headedness.
  • Lack of sweating despite the heat.
  • Red, hot, and dry skin.
  • Muscle weakness or cramps.
  • Nausea and vomiting.
  • Rapid heartbeat, which may be either strong or weak.
  • Rapid, shallow breathing.

