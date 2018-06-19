How Do You Know If You Have Heat Stroke? [signs]

This is the time to hydrate, ALWAYS. Carry that water bottle with you where ever you go. While I’m not a doctor, here are some signs to keep in mind. And by ALL MEANS, if you think you have heat stroke (sun stroke). Call 9-1-1.
Signs of Heat Stroke
- Throbbing headache.
- Dizziness and light-headedness.
- Lack of sweating despite the heat.
- Red, hot, and dry skin.
- Muscle weakness or cramps.
- Nausea and vomiting.
- Rapid heartbeat, which may be either strong or weak.
- Rapid, shallow breathing.
