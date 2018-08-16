hippo hyppopotamus close up portrait hippo hyppo

Hippo Spanker: Crime of the Century?

You really can’t make this stuff up…

Man Caught on Camera Spanking Hippo at California Zoo

Police are investigating a man who was caught on camera spanking a hippo at a California zoo.

Video shows the man climbing over a fence at the Los Angeles Zoo in Griffith Park earlier this month and slapping the hippo on the rear.

He then quickly hops the fence back to safety and seems quite pleased with himself.

 Los Angles police said the intruder, who has not yet been identified, could face charges of trespassing.

Listen here!

 

About Allan & Ashley in the Morning

We are Allan & Ashley! We’re fun, a bit newsy, local, witty and a tad punchy. We are a Seattle-based, interactive morning show, dialed into our hometown. Join us to see what’s trending, test your knowledge and start your morning with a smile! Monday-Saturday, 5-9am on WARM 106.9!
