Hiking To Blanca Lake And Grabbing A Bite At Zeke’s Drive In.

This lake is one of the crowned jewels in the entire Cascade Range and for bite to eat afterwards, Zeke’s Drive In in Gold Bar is quick…and delicious!

I FINALLY checked this one off of my hiking bucket list and it was everything I thought it was going to be and MORE! Because of a road washout towards the original trailhead, you’ll need to park your car on the forest service road by the gated off area which will add about 4 miles (roundtrip) for your hike. This 7.5 mile hike is now about 11.5 miles. (Worth EVERY step I promise!) The color of this lake is spectacular and I went on a weekday morning and practically had the place all to myself.

After the hike, I was ready for some food and was craving a burger so I checked out Zeke’s Drive In on the way home in Gold Bar and it was delicious. I even had a milkshake because…I deserved a milkshake! 🙂

Check out the full details of the Blanca Lake hike HERE.

About AJ

Your afternoon host AJ has been in Seattle for over 5 years and SO much has happened in his life since moving here. He and his wife of 7 years Nicole, had their first baby (Max...he is now 2) and they bought their first home here. When AJ isn't on the air, at a sporting event supporting one of our local teams (ESPECIALLY the Sounders and Seahawks) or hosting an event for one of the organizations that he works with including Making Strides Against Breast Cancer, March For Babies, Susan G Komen and Washington Trails Association, he is more than likely climbing a mountain! "I love everything this place has to offer, from world-class entertainment, to the incredible food to all of its natural beauty with so many amazing mountains and trails at our doorstep! I LOVE the Pacific Northwest and am proud to call it home and do what I love to do with an incredible group of people."
