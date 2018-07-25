Hiking To Blanca Lake And Grabbing A Bite At Zeke’s Drive In.

This lake is one of the crowned jewels in the entire Cascade Range and for bite to eat afterwards, Zeke’s Drive In in Gold Bar is quick…and delicious!

I FINALLY checked this one off of my hiking bucket list and it was everything I thought it was going to be and MORE! Because of a road washout towards the original trailhead, you’ll need to park your car on the forest service road by the gated off area which will add about 4 miles (roundtrip) for your hike. This 7.5 mile hike is now about 11.5 miles. (Worth EVERY step I promise!) The color of this lake is spectacular and I went on a weekday morning and practically had the place all to myself.

After the hike, I was ready for some food and was craving a burger so I checked out Zeke’s Drive In on the way home in Gold Bar and it was delicious. I even had a milkshake because…I deserved a milkshake! 🙂

Check out the full details of the Blanca Lake hike HERE.