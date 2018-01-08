Credit: Paha_L | BigStockPhoto.com

HIGHLIGHTS FROM TEDDY BEAR PATROL

Dear Teddy Bear Patrol,

“…A little boy who was 4 years old came into our ED.  He looked pretty sick.  His mom was carrying his Lightning McQueen blanket.

  I remembered seeing a Lightning McQueen plush toy in one of the bags of teddy bears.  I went and got it and brought it to the little boy. His eyes got soooo big!  He was so happy.  And for a little while he forgot to be scared.
It’s so great that we have these to give out.  Thank you!!!”
 
“Dear Teddy Bear Patrol,
We at Adult Day Health in Tacoma want to send many, many thanks for your wonderful gifts.  They came a day before Santa!  Each participant (over 100) received
their very own Teddy Bear thanks to 106.9  Our participants were laughing, crying, clapping, you name it, they did it!  Thank you!  Thank you!  (WARM 106.9 is amazing!)”
 
HAPPY NEW YEAR!
THANK YOU TO ALL WHO DONATED TEDDY BEARS!

About Laurie Hardie

Laurie is a rare Seattle-born Native. She has raised her children, but as a working mom knows how important it is to look and feel your best. She currently volunteers with Queen It’s a New Day, a non-profit organization in Everett, giving women a hand up to feel great inside and out. As a published author and life coach, Laurie is WARM’s Afternoon Traffic host with the philosophy of…” traffic is a lot like life, sometimes you have a speed –limit drive and sometimes you hit a slow-down or detour, but with the right guidance and information, we can all get through it together”.

Copyright ©2016 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462