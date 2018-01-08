HIGHLIGHTS FROM TEDDY BEAR PATROL

Dear Teddy Bear Patrol,

“…A little boy who was 4 years old came into our ED. He looked pretty sick. His mom was carrying his Lightning McQueen blanket.

I remembered seeing a Lightning McQueen plush toy in one of the bags of teddy bears. I went and got it and brought it to the little boy. His eyes got soooo big! He was so happy. And for a little while he forgot to be scared.

It’s so great that we have these to give out. Thank you!!!”

“Dear Teddy Bear Patrol,

We at Adult Day Health in Tacoma want to send many, many thanks for your wonderful gifts. They came a day before Santa! Each participant (over 100) received

their very own Teddy Bear thanks to 106.9 Our participants were laughing, crying, clapping, you name it, they did it! Thank you! Thank you! (WARM 106.9 is amazing!)”

HAPPY NEW YEAR!

THANK YOU TO ALL WHO DONATED TEDDY BEARS!