Hey! You can’t return that!

Reddit users have put together a list of the strangest things customers have ever tried returning to Costco….. sometimes, you can only just shake your head. Some people.

Website TheKitchn compiled a few of the best…

1. A Christmas tree — in January

One of the most egregious examples was this past January, when a woman tried to return a whole, dead Christmas tree to Costco and asked for a refund because it had died. It’s a Christmas tree. They do that! If you make it past December 25, you just have to haul your tree to the curb like everybody else. The man in line at the Costco returns counter behind the lady with the tree took a photo of her, and she wound up in the news. She did get the refund, though.

That woman was not alone, either. At least two other Costco employees said they saw post-holiday tree returns. One said a tree was returned after Christmas on the grounds that it “had termites,” despite having purchased the tree at least a month earlier. Another said they saw a tree returned during the summer, and it had been purchased two years earlier.

2. A full flatbed cart of eggs

“A full flatbed cart of eggs,” a user going by baahbaahsheep wrote. “It made us so angry, since we knew they’d all have to be thrown away.”

I feel like there had to be an interesting story behind that return. How does a person buy that many eggs by mistake? Is Gaston from Beauty and the Beast involved?

3. A 7-year-old dog bed

“Used dog bed (from 2011). Covered in hair, filthy, stinky, just gross. Obviously used without issue for 7 freaking years,” wrote a user going by somuchlavender.

4. Anything with a VHS component

“Heard someone returned a blender with a VHS instruction video from 2005 a couple days ago,” a user going by Rubyred88 wrote.

If something is old enough that you couldn’t use it without hunting down a VHS player on eBay, it’s too old to return.

5. A used cat litter box

“Cat litter box. Still full of cat litter. It stank up receiving for weeks afterwards,” wrote a poster called sarynkitamo. “Also a 10 year old garden hose ‘because it had cracks in it’.”

6. A giant lump of former gummy bears

“My mom always bought those huge bags of gummy bears. She left an unopened one in her car, for who knows how long, during the summer and it melted into a giant gummy log, no sign of bears anymore,” wrote a poster going by CoolMilo. “She took it back and they let her return it.”

That sounds like something my mother would do, too! But in this case returning the gummy lump sounds like a shame, because those Costco gummy bear bags can weigh six pounds, and there are a lot of funny things a person could do with a six-pound block of molten gummy bears.