Hey Kids! Let’s Make Some Ornaments [ideas]

Not only do we have some fun ideas here, but you’ll be making memories of a lifetime.  That year after year you’ll enjoy, and one day pass down as they become adults and get their own trees.  These also make great gifts, as I still have (and put up) the ornaments from all my nieces and nephews.  So, let’s get started!

 

  • Salt Dough Hand Print Ideas and Recipe (HERE)
  • Hand & Footprint Ideas (HERE)
  • Homemade Keepsake Ornaments and Ideas (HERE)
  • Pinterest EASY Reindeer Ornaments (HERE)
  • Pinterest EASY Snowman Ornaments and Decorations (HERE)
  • Other Holiday Crafts for Kids (HERE)

And this looks fun…

 

