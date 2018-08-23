Here’s What’s Coming To (And Leaving) Netflix In September.

It’s almost getting into serious binge watching season.
What’s Coming to Netflix in September:
Sept. 1:
10,000 B.C.
Another Cinderella Story
Assassins
August Rush
Bruce Almighty
Delirium
Fair Game
Groundhog Day
King Kong
La Catedral del Mar
Martian Child
Monkey Twins
Mr. Sunshine
Nacho Libre
Pearl Harbor
Scarface
Sisters
Spider-Man 3
Stephanie
Summer Catch
Sydney White
The Ant Bully
The Breakfast Club
The Cider House Rules
The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy
The Keeping Hours
The River Wild
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning
Two Weeks Notice
Unforgiven
Sept. 2:
Disney’s Lilo & Stitch
Disney’s The Emperor’s New Groove
Maynard
Quantico: Season 3
Sept. 3:
A Taiwanese Tale of Two Cities
Sept. 4:
Marvel Studios’ Black Panther
Sept. 5:
Van Helsing: Season 2
Wentworth: Season 6
Sept. 6:
Once Upon a Time: Season 7
Sept. 7:
Atypical: Season 2
Cable Girls: Season 3
City of Joy
Click
First and Last
Marvel’s Iron Fist: Season 2
Next Gen
Sierra Burgess Is A Loser
Stretch Armstrong & the Flex Fighters: Season 2
The Most Assassinated Woman in the World
Sept. 10:
Call the Midwife: Series 7
Sept. 11:
Daniel Sloss: Live Shows
The Resistance Banker
Sept. 12:
Blacklist: Season 5
Life
On My Skin
Sept. 14:
American Vandal: Season 2
Bleach
Boca Juniors Confidential
BoJack Horseman: Season 5
Car Masters: Rust to Riches
Ingobernable: Season 2
LAST HOPE
Norm Macdonald has a Show
Super Monsters Monster Party: Songs
The Angel
The Dragon Prince
The Land of Steady Habits
The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes: Season 2 Part A
Sept. 15:
Inside The Freemasons: Season 1
Sept. 16:
Role Models
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World
Sept. 17:
The Witch
Sept. 18:
American Horror Story: Cult
D.L. Hughley: Contrarian
Avail. 9/21/18
Battlefish
DRAGON PILOT: Hisone & Masotan
Hilda
Maniac: Limited Series
Nappily Ever After
Quincy
The Good Cop
Sept. 23:
The Walking Dead: Season 8
Sept. 25:
Disney’s A Wrinkle in Time
Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
Sept. 26:
Norsemen: Season 2
The Hurricane Heist
Sept. 28:
Chef’s Table: Volume 5
El Marginal: Season 2
Forest of Piano
Hold the Dark
Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 2
Lessons From A School Shooting: Notes from Dunblane
Lost Song
Made in Mexico
Reboot: The Guardian Code: Season 2
Skylanders Academy: Season 3
The 3rd Eye
Two Catalonias
Sept. 30:
Big Miracle
What’s Leaving Netflix in September:
Sept. 1:
13 Going on 30
A Royal Night Out
Batman Begins
Casino
Dead Poets Society
Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest
Exporting Raymond
Forgetting Sarah Marshall
Ghostbusters
Hachi: A Dog’s Tale
Hotel for Dogs
I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry
It Might Get Loud
Joyful Noise
Just Friends
Lockup: County Jails: Collection 1
Man on Wire
Stuart Little 3: Call of the Wild
The Assets
The Bucket List
The Dark Knight
The Descent
The Descent: Part 2
Sept. 2:
Outsourced
Waffle Street
Sept. 11:
Rules of Engagement: Seasons 1 – 7
Sept. 14:
Disney’s Pete’s Dragon
Sept. 15:
A Star Is Born
Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead
Bordertown
Sept. 16:
Are You Here
Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie
Moonrise Kingdom
Sept. 24:
Iris
Sept. 28:
The Imitation Game