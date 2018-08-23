Credit: porover | BigStockPhoto.com

Here’s What’s Coming To (And Leaving) Netflix In September.

It’s almost getting into serious binge watching season.

What’s Coming to Netflix in September:

Sept. 1:

10,000 B.C.

Another Cinderella Story

Assassins

August Rush

Bruce Almighty

Delirium

Fair Game

Groundhog Day

King Kong

La Catedral del Mar

Martian Child

Monkey Twins

Mr. Sunshine

Nacho Libre

Pearl Harbor

Scarface

Sisters

Spider-Man 3

Stephanie

Summer Catch

Sydney White

The Ant Bully

The Breakfast Club

The Cider House Rules

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy

The Keeping Hours

The River Wild

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning

Two Weeks Notice

Unforgiven

Sept. 2:

Disney’s Lilo & Stitch

Disney’s The Emperor’s New Groove

Maynard

Quantico: Season 3

Sept. 3:

A Taiwanese Tale of Two Cities

Sept. 4:

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther

Sept. 5:

Van Helsing: Season 2

Wentworth: Season 6

Sept. 6:

Once Upon a Time: Season 7

Sept. 7:

Atypical: Season 2

Cable Girls: Season 3

City of Joy

Click

First and Last

Marvel’s Iron Fist: Season 2

Next Gen

Sierra Burgess Is A Loser

Stretch Armstrong & the Flex Fighters: Season 2

The Most Assassinated Woman in the World

Sept. 10:

Call the Midwife: Series 7

Sept. 11:

Daniel Sloss: Live Shows

The Resistance Banker

Sept. 12:

Blacklist: Season 5

Life

On My Skin

Sept. 14:

American Vandal: Season 2

Bleach

Boca Juniors Confidential

BoJack Horseman: Season 5

Car Masters: Rust to Riches

Ingobernable: Season 2

LAST HOPE

Norm Macdonald has a Show

Super Monsters Monster Party: Songs

The Angel

The Dragon Prince

The Land of Steady Habits

The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes: Season 2 Part A

Sept. 15:

Inside The Freemasons: Season 1

Sept. 16:

Role Models

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

Sept. 17:

The Witch

Sept. 18:

American Horror Story: Cult

D.L. Hughley: Contrarian

Avail. 9/21/18

Battlefish

DRAGON PILOT: Hisone & Masotan

Hilda

Maniac: Limited Series

Nappily Ever After

Quincy

The Good Cop

Sept. 23:

The Walking Dead: Season 8

Sept. 25:

Disney’s A Wrinkle in Time

Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

Sept. 26:

Norsemen: Season 2

The Hurricane Heist

Sept. 28:

Chef’s Table: Volume 5

El Marginal: Season 2

Forest of Piano

Hold the Dark

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 2

Lessons From A School Shooting: Notes from Dunblane

Lost Song

Made in Mexico

Reboot: The Guardian Code: Season 2

Skylanders Academy: Season 3

The 3rd Eye

Two Catalonias

Sept. 30:

Big Miracle

What’s Leaving Netflix in September:

Sept. 1:

13 Going on 30

A Royal Night Out

Batman Begins

Casino

Dead Poets Society

Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest

Exporting Raymond

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Ghostbusters

Hachi: A Dog’s Tale

Hotel for Dogs

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry

It Might Get Loud

Joyful Noise

Just Friends

Lockup: County Jails: Collection 1

Man on Wire

Stuart Little 3: Call of the Wild

The Assets

The Bucket List

The Dark Knight

The Descent

The Descent: Part 2

Sept. 2:

Outsourced

Waffle Street

Sept. 11:

Rules of Engagement: Seasons 1 – 7

Sept. 14:

Disney’s Pete’s Dragon

Sept. 15:

A Star Is Born

Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead

Bordertown

Sept. 16:

Are You Here

Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie

Moonrise Kingdom

Sept. 24:

Iris

Sept. 28:

The Imitation Game

