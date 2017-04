Disney has some huge shoes to fill with its live-action remake of “Aladdin.” Robin Williams as the Genie?

Will Smith is in early talks to do it. He was actually close to doing Disney’s “Dumbo” remake, but that fell through for some reason. This could be an awesome fit, though.

The original came out in 1992, and it was the highest-grossing movie of the year, with $217 million in the U.S. and $504 million worldwide. Madonna’s ex-husband Guy Ritchie is directing the remake.

