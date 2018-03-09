Helping LLS By Climbing Seattle’s Tallest Building!

Today, I climbed in full firefighter gear, 69 floors and over 1300 steps to help the Leukemia Lymphoma Society. You can help too! (and not only by climbing)

What a wonderful group of people I got to hang out with this morning! Today was just a little sneak peak…The 27th Annual Scott Firefighter Climb is Sunday at Columbia Tower. Firefighters from all over the country compete to raise money for the Leukemia/Lymphoma Society.

Now…coming up on Sunday March 25th is the annual Big Climb where you can climb for LLS and not have to be a firefighter or do it in full gear like I did this morning. 🙂