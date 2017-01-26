Heinz (Yes The Ketchup People) Are Petitioning To Make The Day After The Super Bowl…A Holiday!

Instead of spending MILLIONS on a Super Bowl commercial, Heinz is giving their employees the Monday after the big game the day off AND they’re trying to get it to be a national holiday!

I’ve said this for YEARS but I guess I don’t have as much pull as Heinz…I get it. 🙂

Heinz decided NOT to run a Super Bowl ad this year and instead, they’re giving ALL of their employees a paid day off on the Monday after the game. That’s right: they’re making the day after the Super Bowl a holiday.

They’re also going to lead a petition to Congress to try to get the Monday after the Super Bowl turned into a national holiday. It’s all clearly a marketing stunt, but one that really benefits all of us.

Full story HERE.