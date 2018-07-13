Heidi Klum does WHAT!?!?

It’s Friday the 13th and celebrities aren’t exempt from superstitions, but who knew some of them went to such extremes to keep away the bad juju! People Magazine gathered some of Hollywood’s top celebs and had them share what they do to harness the good.

Heidi Klum carries baby teeth with her for good luck…. yes, baby teeth. Klum says, “Well, I don’t, like, advertise it.”

Meghan Fox listens to Britney Spears whenever she flies. Her reasoning? “I know for a fact it’s not in my destiny to die listening to a Britney Spears album.”

Jennifer Aniston is superstitious about flying. “If I walk on to an airplane, I always have to go on with my right foot first and tap the outside of the plane.”

Serena Williams ties her shoes a specific way before each match and always bounces the ball 5 times before her first serve and two times for her second. Apparently it’s working, Serena is going for her 24th Grand Slam title in the Wimbledon final tomorrow!

Is Taylor Swift scared of the number 13? Heck no! She actually embraces it! Swift says 13 is her lucky number and even goes on to list all of her connections to the number!

Coldplay frontman, Chris Martin basically has a laundry list of things he does before each show, but one thing on his routine? He brushes his teeth, and it’s not just for the fresh, minty breath; “One is I have to brush my teeth before I go on stage, otherwise I just don’t feel smart.”