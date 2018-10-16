Hearts break in Seattle, while the internet breaks down under

Meghan Markle white dress Australia Duchess of Sussex pregnant royal baby website crashes
Seattle and the Pacific Northwest are mourning the loss of one of the greatest contributors of our time. Paul Allen lost his battle with Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma on Monday at the age of 65.  Allen announced that his lymphoma had returned, but that he was optimistic about his prognosis just two weeks ago; yesterday’s announcement of his passing came as a shock to so many people. Allen is credited for doing so many wonderful things to help Seattle- he’s invested in the growth of the city, helped fund homelessness, saved the Seahawks, owned the Portland Trailblazers and through Microsoft and it’s innovations, helped this region to grow and thrive.  By all accounts, Allen was private, humble and generous.  His lifelong friend, Bill Gates had this to say about Allen’s death:

Bill Gates statement on passing of Paul Allen best friend Microsoft
Bill Gates statement on passing of Paul Allen

Meanwhile, the “Kate effect” is now the “Meghan effect” as Meghan Markle steps out in Australia in a white sheath dress and the company’s website immediately crashes.

Nurse Jane was excited to discuss the Royal excitement and the “Meghan effect!”

We pay tribute to Paul Allen…he will be missed.  Are you unfamiliar with the “Meghan effect?”  We explain!  Plus, how did your man rate in the delivery room?  You won’t believe what Ashley’s husband did!

