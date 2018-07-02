Credit: michaeljung | BigStockPhoto.com

He Didn’t Learn A Thing…

Ya can’t make this stuff up…
Woman Thanks Cops For Stopping Husband: Inside Edition claims a woman from Collinsville, Illinois recently thanked the Collinsville Police for stopping her husband.

The woman wrote a thank you card that read; “Dear Police. Thank you for pulling over my husband when he rolled through the stop sign. The thing is, I have warned him about this previously. So he’s had had plenty of warnings. Next time, please ticket him. He deserves it.”  The Collinsville police responded; “Thank you Mrs. Anonymous. It made our day.

