Haunted in Seattle: Updated 2018 List & Tours To ‘Get Your Freak On’

It’s that time of year, when the ‘beyond’ stirs curiosity and the creepy stories that we just can’t seem to get enough of. We all agree that Seattle is a great place to live. In fact, it has such a hold on its citizens that some of them seem to have stayed behind after death. Oh, this is true! If you’re feeling brave enough, read into the tales or perhaps even take a tour through some of the city’s most haunted hotels and haunted places, but be sure to bring some friends – you won’t want to do this alone.

By far, the most notorious haunted location in Seattle: The Harvard Exit Theatre in Capitol Hill, Seattle, WA is said to be haunted by the ghost of a beautiful woman who is sometimes seen crying. In fact, it tops the list in our state in Wikipedia! But wait, there’s more. If you like to travel then you should take a look at the list of haunted places across the country (HERE).

And for fun, can you identify where you may have heard the below:

When the crypt goes creak,

And the tombstones quake.

Spooks come out for a swinging wake.

Happy haunts materialize,

And begin to vocalize.

Grim grinning ghosts come out to socialize.

Now don’t close your eyes,

And don’t try to hide.

Or a silly spook may sit by your side.

Shrouded in a daft disguise,

They pretend to terrorize.

Grim grinning ghosts come out to socialize.

Well happy haunts, and if you please if you have a favorite ‘creepy’ place that you swear is haunted then please share with us.