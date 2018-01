Do you haul horses on a regular basis? Here is some info on the new CDL laws.

The Electronic Logging Device mandate went into effect on December 18, 2017. This mandate has caused confusion across the livestock industry, including how it affects the transportation of horses. The American Horse Council has released a brochure sharing what the mandate requires, how it affects horse haulers, and exemptions from the ELD requirement for the horse industry.

