Harrison Ford averts disaster again!!

It might be time for Harrison Ford to think about hanging up those wings!

You may remember Mr. Ford crashed his plane onto a California golf course a couple years ago and escaped with only minor injuries. Well, it didn’t take him long to get back in the pilot seat and have another narrow escape! Ford was coming in to land in Orange County, CA yesterday and had been given permission from air traffic control to land on runway 20L. He relayed the instructions, but somehow got mixed up and came in to land on Taxiway 20L…. as an airliner carrying 110 passengers was taking off!! IN fact, Ford apparently relayed to controllers “Was that airliner meant to be underneath me?” Ummmm… no dude, it wasn’t!!

The FAA is now issued a statement saying, “Air traffic controllers cleared the pilot of a single-engine Aviat Husky to land on Runway 20L at John Wayne Airport Monday afternoon. The pilot correctly read back the clearance. The pilot then landed on a taxiway that runs parallel to the runway, overflying a Boeing 737 that was holding short of the runway. The FAA is investigating this incident.”