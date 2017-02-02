Happy Birthday Edgewater Hotel!!

Seattle’s Edgewater Hotel is turning 55 this year and in honor of that milestone, they’re offering some pretty spectacular options- you can rent out the entire hotel for a month for ONLY $5.5 million, or, for the more frugal person, the whole place can be yours for the weekend for only $550,000!

Ashley and her husband Marc got married there 5 years ago this fall and while they didn’t rent out the whole place, they sure did enjoy everything the Edgewater had to offer from the views to the robes! Here’s a look back on their wedding fun!